EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:04, 08 December 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘zed zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red zone’.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, and Akmola regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    Other regions of the country are in the ‘green zone’.

    Recall that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has recorded 670 cases of the coronavirus infection countrywide. 548 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in the past day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!