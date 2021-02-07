COVID-19: 2 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two regions of Kazakhstan - Akmola and Pavlodar - are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The ‘yellow zone’, the second highest, includes the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions, while rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,146 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 195,112 since the onset of the pandemic.