COVID-19: 3.12 million people in Italy have had 3rd jab - Speranza

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday that over three million people in Italy have had a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, ANSA reports.

Italy is currently offering third jabs to the elderly, the clinically vulnerable and health workers although over-40s will be able to get it as of December 1.

«This is a particularly interesting phase, we have challenges to face,» Speranza told a conference organized by the Italia in Salute foundation.

«Today we have the COVID challenge and we mustn't lower our guard.

»This morning we were at 86.79% (of the populated over 12) vaccinated with at least one dose, and over 84% vaccinated with two doses (or more).

«We have 3.12 million people who have had the third dose».