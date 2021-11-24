COVID-19: 315 in Almaty receive booster jabs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Almaty people have a chance to receive booster jabs against coronavirus to increase reduced efficiency,» deputy chief of polyclinic #7 of Almaty city Nurbol Zhumabekov said.

315 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 for the past 2 days.

According to him, coronavirus revaccination increases reduced efficacy of the vaccine made previously.

Coronavirus revaccination campaign started in Almaty on November 22. Health workers, teachers, people aged 60 and older, and immunocompromised people are among the first to get booster shots.

He also urged all to get influenza vaccine. He recommended to get flu shot and anti-coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days apart.