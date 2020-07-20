COVID-19: 372 beat virus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 372 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 372, 20 patients have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Shymkent city, 1 in Aktobe region, 116 in Atyrau region, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 36 in West Kazakhstan region, 54 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 27 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, and 63 in Turkestan region.

The number of those who beat the coronavirus infection has totaled 43,401 in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has registered 71,838 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic. The novel virus killed 375 people across the country.