    09:35, 07 September 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 39,500 expectant moms fully vaccinated

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,238,925 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and 1,199,700 were fully vaccinated as of September 7 this year, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spreads reads.

    874,507 teens, 41,632 pregnant women, and 145,456 breastfeeding moms received the 1st shot, while 860,020 teens, 39,502 expectant, and 142,034 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.


    COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus
