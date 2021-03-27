EN
    12:06, 27 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 4 areas in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 27, 2021, four areas of the country are placed in the «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities as well as Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone».

    Aktobe, Almaty, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    The remaining regions remain in the «green zone».


