COVID-19: 4 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow area’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Not a region remains in Kazakhstan in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ as of today, December 15, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow area’.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green area’.