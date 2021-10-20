COVID-19: 400-500 vaccinated per day on average in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Low pace of vaccination against the coronavirus infection persists in North Kazakhstan region as it registers 400-500 vaccinations per day on average, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For instance, in the past day 445 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 553 people.

In total, 247,621 people have been vaccinated with the first component, while the second component has been administered to 230,077 people in North Kazakhstan region since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

In order to achieve herd immunity in the region, it is necessary to immunize 374,000 people.

According to the regional healthcare department, North Kazakhstan region added 139 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Of these, 7 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. The highest number of fresh infections was reported in the city of Petropavlovsk – 39.

736 people are being treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of North Kazakhstan region. Bed occupancy at infectious facilities stands at 46%. 51 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units where bed occupancy is at 44%.

The coronavirus infection has claimed lives of two people in the past day. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic it has killed 262 people in North Kazakhstan region.