COVID-19: 47 patients connected to ventilators in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 26, 2021, the number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 22,131, Kazinform has learnt from the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 22,131, 6,981 are being treated as in-patients and 15,150 as out-patients.

The number of severe COVID-19 patients is 321 and that of critical patients with the coronavirus infection stands at 75. Those connected to ventilators number 47.