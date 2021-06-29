COVID-19: 5 regions in Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 29, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda region remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions –Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,321 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 421,121 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 394,039 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.