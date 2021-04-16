COVID-19: 53.9 mln vaccine doses distributed in 4 months in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Ministry of Health has distributed more than 50 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 across the country since the immunization campaign started, in January this year. «Thus far, over 31.9 million doses have been administered throughout the country,» the ministry reported in a note issued this week, Agencia Brasil reports.

The threshold of 53.9 million doses distributed should be reached Friday (16), after 6.3 million doses are sent to states and the Federal District.

According to the ministry, the shipment includes 3.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), and 2.5 million doses of Coronavac, produced by Butantan Institute—both manufactured in Brazil with imported raw materials.

«In this batch, a portion of the vaccines will be the first dose of elders aged from 60 to 69, health agents and security and rescue agents in the Armed Forces,» the ministry reported. Another portion of the vaccines will be administered as the second dose for health agents, elders aged 65 through 69, in addition to 100 thousand people living in Amazonas state.