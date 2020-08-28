COVID-19: 540 recovered over past 24 hrs, total at 95,253

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 540 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

87 beat novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 27 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 23 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 10 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 65 in Karaganda region, 27 in Kostanay region, 28 in Pavlodar region, 96 in North Kazakhstan, 25 in Turkestan region raising the country’s total recoveries to 95,253.