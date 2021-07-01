COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more area in Kazakhstan – the city of Shymkent - entered the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 1, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almay and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are in the ‘red’ zone.

Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Mangistau regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,436 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 425,573 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 396,396 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus nationwide.