COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola, Kostanay regions are in the ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 13.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow’ zone, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 766 more coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.