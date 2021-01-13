EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 13 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow’ zone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola, Kostanay regions are in the ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 13.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow’ zone, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 766 more coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!