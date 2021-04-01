COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of April 1, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red zone’. Shymkent city and Karaganda region remain in the ‘yellow zone’. The rest of the regions of Kazakhstan are staying in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 1,873 coronavirus cases more to raise the country’s tally to 264,854.