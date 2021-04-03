COVID-19: 6 regions remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 high risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Shymkent city, Akmola and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’.

The ‘red zone’ imposes strict quarantine restrictions. The ‘green zone’ shows stable situation, it is possible to ease restrictions.