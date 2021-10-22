COVID-19: 60% of eligible population of Almaty rgn fully vaccinated

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 715,502 people or 60% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, 793,852 people or 66% of the eligible population have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 715,502 or 60% of the eligible population both jabs in the region.

The number of people over 18 years old eligible for COIVD-19 vaccinstaton stands at 1,199,730.

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive, Almaty region has received 904,993 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 895,150 doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine component. Sputnik V, QazVac, and Sinopharm Vero Cell vaccines against COVID-19 are currently in use in the region. The second stage of vaccination with Hayat-Vax and CoronaVac are underway.

There are 283 COVID-19 vaccination sites and 73 mobile vaccination sites throughout the region.

As of October 22, 2021, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 54,386, of which 40,281 are symptomatic, in Almaty region. The COVID-19 case growth has dropped from 0.3% to 0.2% over the past two weeks.

Over the past day, the region has reported 89 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 79 symptomatic and 10 asymptomatic ones, with the growth of 0.2%. Of the fresh daily cases, 22 have been reported in children under 14.

According to the Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control department, out of the daily case count Alakolsk district has reported six infections, Balkhashsk district - two, Enbekshikazakhsk district – 12, Yeskeldinsk district – three, Zhambyl district – six, Karasai district – eight, Karatalsk district – eight, Panfilov district – nine, Sarkansk district – three, Talgar district – seven, Taldykorgan city – 17, Tekeli city – six, and Kapshagai city - one.

So far, 8,124,473 Kazakhstanis have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 7,269,888 – both jabs.