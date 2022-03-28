COVID-19: 69 cases reported in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health reported today that 69 СOVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours nationwide. In detail, 38 cases were reported in Ulaanbaatar city, with 31 cases in 21 provinces, MONTSAME reports.

It was also reported that no COVID-19 related death has been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 378 people are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 whilst 1,166 people with mild symptoms are being treated at home.