EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:58, 28 March 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 69 cases reported in Mongolia

    None
    None
    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health reported today that 69 СOVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours nationwide. In detail, 38 cases were reported in Ulaanbaatar city, with 31 cases in 21 provinces, MONTSAME reports.

    It was also reported that no COVID-19 related death has been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 378 people are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 whilst 1,166 people with mild symptoms are being treated at home.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!