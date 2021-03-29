EN
    09:55, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 7 areas in ‘red and yellow zones’ in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 29, 2021, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions still remain in the «red zone» on the State’s coronavirus map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Aktobe, Almaty, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone».

    The remaining regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the «red zone», whereas the areas in «yellow zone» keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the «green zone», where the COVID-19 situation is stable.


