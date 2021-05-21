COVID-19: 72,713 given both jabs in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 144,352 people have received one jab of COVID-19 vaccines and 72,713 - both jabs in Karaganda region, Zhenis Kassymbek, the region’s Governor, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

There are a total of 4,899 infectious diseases beds in Karaganda region, which are 36% full. The region’s hospitals and clinics have a three-month stockpile of pharmaceuticals and means of personal protection.

According to the governor, the region has all necessary medical equipment, including 26 CT scanners, at its disposal. Karaganda region is among the leaders in the country in terms of the number of CT scanners per capita.

The region’s cities and districts have 115 vaccination rooms equipped with the special refrigerators. Such rooms also operate at eight large trade centers of the region.

In the governor’s words, this year it is planned to carry out a number of infrastructure projects, with two new ambulance substations are to be launched soon.

In June, an operating and reanimation unit and Nuclear Medicine Center building are to be constructed at the oncological dispenser. It is expected that the construction of a regional children’s clinical hospital will be completed.

32 urgent care centers will be built in rural areas of the region in the next three years.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.