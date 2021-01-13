EN
    08:11, 13 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 766 new cases detected in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 766 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    114 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 111 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 63 in Akmola region,1 in Aktobe region, 61 in Almaty region, 73 in Atyrau region, 37 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 43 in West Kazakhstan, 39 in Karaganda region, 75 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, 48 in Pavlodar region, 54 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus count to 164,477.


