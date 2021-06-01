COVID-19: 790 new cases reported, total reaches 59,229

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - At the regular press briefing of the Ministry of Health today on June 1, it was reported that 790 new cases were detected in Mongolia after testing 8,618 people nationwide within the past 24 hours. More specifically, 681 new cases were detected in the capital city, with 109 cases in rural regions, MONTSAME reports.

As of today, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Mongolia now stands at 59,229. In the past 24 hours, 327 patients made recovery, bringing the total recoveries to 50,763.

Furthermore, seven new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, raising the country's death toll to 283. Of the 4,580 patients currently undergoing treatment, there are 2,403 patients in mild, 1,613 in serious, 448 in critical, and 116 in very critical condition.