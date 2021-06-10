COVID-19: 8 regions of Kazakhstan in 'yellow' zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 10, it is the only area in the country to be in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Shymkent city and Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,144 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 397,976 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 372,414 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.