COVID-19: 8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in 'red zone'

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk 'red zone' as of today, May 20, Kazinform reports.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions remain in the 'red zone'.

Almaty, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are in the 'yellow zone', while East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions go 'green'.