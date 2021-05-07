COVID-19: 8 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city has returned to the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of May 7, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are still in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan, remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,840 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 337,652 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 291,829 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.