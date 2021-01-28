COVID-19: 8 regions still in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection as of January 28.

Karaganda region is in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, the ‘red zone’ imposes strict restriction measures.