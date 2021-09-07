EN
    22:19, 07 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 80% have had at least one jab - Figliuolo

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said Tuesday that 80% of the Italian population eligible to be vaccinated have had at least one jab.

    «Today is a good day because we have just reached and passed the milestone of 80% of first vaccinations,» Figliuolo said during a visit to an Amazon vaccination hub at Passo Corese, near Rome, ANSA reports.

    «It is an important achievement because it tells us that we will reach the level of 80% completely vaccinated by the end of September, that means 43.2 million citizens over 12 will have completed the vaccination cycle».


