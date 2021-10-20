EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:36, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 838 treated at home in W Kazakhstan

    URALSK. KAZINFORM 838 people are treated for coronavirus infection at home in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    40 people more were tested positive for coronavirus in the region over the past 24 hours. 235 patients ate staying in the hospitals, including 136 in the modular hospital. Out of which 23 are in critical condition.

    38,429 coronavirus cases were recorded in the region since the pandemic outbreak. Since the beginning of the year there were detected 29,208 coronavirus cases, including 20,183 symptomatic. 2,726 out of 2,800 children recovered from coronavirus. The rest are being treated now.

    According to the healthcare department, 659 locals were inoculated with the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including 47 with underlying conditions. 231,266 people or 55 of eligible population were given the 1st shot.

    As earlier reported, 95% of hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated.


