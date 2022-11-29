EN
    08:10, 29 November 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 987 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

    161 COVID patients are getting hospital treatment, and 826 are at home care.

    The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and another one is on life support.

    Meanwhile, 85 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.


