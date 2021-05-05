EN
    10:32, 05 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: 9 areas still in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9 areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions are placed in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

    Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions are put in the «yellow zone».

    Kostanay, Turkestan, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for coronavirus.


