COVID-19: 9 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red' and 'yellow’ zones

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of April 4 six regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, West Kazakhstan region, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Almaty regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city, Akmola, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,054 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 253,107 since the start of the pandemic.