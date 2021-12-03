Covid-19: 90% of Brazilian adults have already taken the 1st dose of the vaccine

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The number of people able to receive the immunizing agent corresponds to 177 million Brazilians; in all, 159.3 million took the first dose of the vaccine.

Brazil reached this Thursday (2) the mark of 90% of the target audience, that is, adults over 18 years old, vaccinated with the first dose of any of the immunizing agents against covid-19. In all, 159.3 million Brazilians started the vaccine cycle against the disease and 79.03% completed the scheme with two doses or a single dose, according to data from the Ministry of Health released on Thursday, AgenciaBrasil reports.

The country also registered a drop of 92.57% in the average number of deaths since the peak of the pandemic, registered on April 19 this year.

According to the ministry, so far, more than 372.5 million vaccines have been distributed to 26 states and the Federal District.

new doses

In November, the federal government purchased more than 550 million immunization agents and the Ministry of Health expects that more than 354 million doses will be used as a booster in 2022.