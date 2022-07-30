EN
    11:15, 30 July 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: About 23,000 treated at home

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today, July 30, some 25,396 people are treated for COVID-19 at home, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    1,527 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 23,869 receiving at-home treatment.

    40 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 14 in extremely critical condition, while 5 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, 3,107 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day, while 2,012 recovered.


