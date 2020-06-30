COVID-19: Above 1,000 asymptomatic cases detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,003 symptom-free coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours which are not included into the country’s count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

As of now the number of asymptomatic cases stands at 17,642. 1,487 cases showing no disease symptoms were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 1,613 in Almaty, 1,435 in Shymkent, 672 in Akmola region, 612 in Aktobe region, 1,278 in Almaty region, 2,264 in Atyrau region, 626 in East Kazakhstan, 682 in Zhambyl region, 1,162 in West Kazakhstan, 2,380 in Karaganda region, 404 in Kostanay region, 503 in Kyzylorda region, 579 in Mangistau region, 310 in Pavlodar region, 814 in North Kazakhstan, 821 in Turkestan region.