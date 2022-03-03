COVID-19 admissions reduced in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «The number of coronavirus patients in Mangistau region decreased by 4.8 times,» deputy head of the regional healthcare department Askar Sagimbayev said.

39 patients were staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of February 17. As of today, there are only 8 patients left. Three of them are children. 4% of beds are occupied. 2 patients are in critical condition.

He noted that there are nine infectious diseases hospitals in the region to treat COVID-19.

According to him, 699,685 doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrive din the region. people can choose which vaccine to receive. Among them are Sputnik V, QazVac, VeroCell, Pfizer and CoronaVac.

221,420 were administered the 1st jab, while 202,000 received both.