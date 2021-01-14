EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 14 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Akmola and Kostanay regions remain in ‘red’ zone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola and Kostanay regions remain in the ‘red’ zone in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 14, 2021.

    Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow’ zone while the rest of the regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘green’ zone.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 834 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, while 745 people more recovered from coronavirus infection. 59 and 74 new cases were detected in Akmola region and Kostanay region correspondingly.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!