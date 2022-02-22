EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:25, 22 February 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Akmola region moves to ‘green’ zone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has turned ‘green’ on Tuesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Kostanay and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,299,566 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,256,284 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!