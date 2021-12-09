COVID-19: Akmola region returns to ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has returned to the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Akmoal region is the only area of Kazakhstan to be placed in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city as well as Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».