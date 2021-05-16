COVID-19: Aktobe and Almaty regions move to ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 regions of Kazakhstan remain the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 16, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Almaty regions are in the ‘red zone’.

The city of Shymkent, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions entered the ‘green zone’.