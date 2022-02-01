COVID-19: All-Brazilian shot now in last stage of development

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Brazil’s state-run research foundation Fiocruz with all supplies produced in Brazil, has reached the final stage of development. The first batches are expected to be delivered in February as part of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, Agencia Brasil reports.

The inoculation stems from a technology deal between Fiocruz and the consortium formed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The first batches produced in Brazil by the foundation used the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sent by China.

The need to purchase the API in China last year led Fiocruz to delay the delivery of AstraZeneca shots. The issue cast light on the importance of producing the ingredient in Brazil.

The agreement stipulated that the Fiocruz staff acquired the knowledge to produce the API in the country. The foundation installed new facilities and ran tests before starting manufacturing. After delays in the schedule, Fiocruz is concluding the development of the all-Brazilian inoculation.

The API is made up of the virus and cells. The manufacturing process includes the adenovirus, technically classified as a non-replicating viral vector. After the all elements are produced, the cells are induced to multiply, followed by purification. This brings the production of the API to an end. The ingredient is then frozen and thawed before the vaccine is finished with the addition of components to help stabilize the inoculation.