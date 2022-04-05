COVID-19: All regions of Kazakhstan in ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘green’ zone, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

There are no regions in the ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones, the highest and the second highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total COVID-19 tally stands at 1,305,214 in Kazakhstan. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,108 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.