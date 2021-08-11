COVID-19: All regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan are again in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of August 11, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

There are no regions in the ‘yellow and green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,657 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 656,777 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 540,850 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.