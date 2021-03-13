COVID-19: Almaty and Nur-Sultan remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 13, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19 reads.

Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow region’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

As a result Kazakhstan has moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow zone’.