EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:33, 13 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Almaty and Nur-Sultan remain in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 13, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19 reads.

    Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow region’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    As a result Kazakhstan has moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow zone’.

    Tags:
    Almaty Nur-Sultan Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!