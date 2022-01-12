EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 12 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Almaty city and Atyrau region turn ‘red’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau region moved to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, January 12, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Mangistau regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

    Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, 4,810 new coronavirus infections were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!