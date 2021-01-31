EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:34, 31 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Almaty moves to ‘green zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 31 this year the city of Almaty moved to the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of virus spread reads.

    Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ while the rest of the regions are in the ‘red zone’.


    Tags:
    Almaty Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!