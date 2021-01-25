EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:36, 25 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Almaty moves to ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city of Almaty moved to the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of January 25.

    Thus, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘red zone’ as of today.

    Shymkent city, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions remain in the ‘green zone’. Karaganda and Almaty regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    As earlier reported, the ‘red zone’ imposes strict restrictions while the ‘green zone’ may ease restrictive measures.


    Tags:
    Almaty Regions Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!