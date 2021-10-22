COVID-19: Almaty region enters ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of October 22, highest-risk ‘red zone’ covers the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, Mangistau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,742 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 924,802 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 867,961 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.