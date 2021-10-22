EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:17, 22 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Almaty region enters ‘green zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of October 22, highest-risk ‘red zone’ covers the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, Mangistau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,742 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 924,802 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 867,961 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!