NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its official COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates, Kazinform reports.

As of September 14, 58 coronavirus patients with positive PCR tests and 6 with COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms and negative PCR tests died the countrywide.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours 3,343 coronavirus cases more were detected in Kazakhstan.