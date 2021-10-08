COVID-19: Atyrau region moves to 'green' zone

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In the past day 35 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region. Atyrau city remains the area with the highest number of newly confirmed cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region said in a statement that in the past 24 hours 35 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the region. Of 35, 22 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city of Atyrau. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 35 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases 23 patients had corresponding symptoms, while 12 had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus at all. 35 COVID-19 patients made full recoveries in the region in the past day.

475 people are receiving outpatient treatment and over 220 are treated at infectious facilities of the region.

Today Atyrau region has moved to the «green zone» in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.